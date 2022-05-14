Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sesen Bio in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $86.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SESN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 3,442.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 185,070 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 213.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 24,041 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 320.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio (Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sesen Bio (SESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.