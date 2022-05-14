Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) to “Buy”

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Dawson James reduced their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.89.

SMSI stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $142.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.88. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 58.25%. The company had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. Research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 76.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

