ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 64% lower against the US dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $1,528.34 and $1,279.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

