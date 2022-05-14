Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.40

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.40 and traded as low as C$2.20. Zentek shares last traded at C$2.27, with a volume of 108,347 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$256.59 million and a PE ratio of -29.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment.

