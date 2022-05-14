ZEON Trading 33.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. ZEON has a total market cap of $56.26 million and $160,777.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 33.8% higher against the dollar. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,891.88 or 1.00010132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002174 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001728 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

