Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.43% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $80.26 on Thursday. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $73.42 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average of $101.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.
About Ziff Davis (Get Rating)
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.
