Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $80.26 on Thursday. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $73.42 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average of $101.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis (Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.