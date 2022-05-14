Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Wedbush

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis stock opened at $80.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $73.42 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.49 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 27.66%. Ziff Davis’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $423,655,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $128,762,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $90,861,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $84,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis (Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.