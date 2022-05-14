ZKSpace (ZKS) Price Tops $0.0497 on Top Exchanges

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last week, ZKSpace has traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZKSpace has a total market cap of $9.82 million and $2.76 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSpace token can now be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZKSpace

ZKSpace was first traded on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

ZKSpace Token Trading

