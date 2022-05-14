ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Tops $0.0274 on Major Exchanges

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 14th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $207,919.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.13 or 0.00543292 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,382.18 or 2.08256216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00036285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00008501 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 150,325,944 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

