Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $370.27

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 370.27 ($4.57) and traded as low as GBX 266 ($3.28). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 266 ($3.28), with a volume of 37,319 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 317.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 369.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37. The firm has a market cap of £130.30 million and a P/E ratio of 30.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.10. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

