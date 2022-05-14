Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded Zur Rose Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zur Rose Group from CHF 169 to CHF 95 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 230 to CHF 135 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.25.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $106.90 on Tuesday. Zur Rose Group has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $425.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.95.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.