-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BRC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRC will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BRC.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRCC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BRC in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

BRCC stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at about $531,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

