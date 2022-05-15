-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. 9 Meters Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 9 Meters Biopharma.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 86,450 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $50,141.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Temperato bought 100,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 815.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 44,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,276 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter worth $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 101.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 77,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 292.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 80,429 shares during the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMTR remained flat at $$0.38 on Tuesday. 1,275,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,389. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76.

About 9 Meters Biopharma (Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.