-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.07). Stratasys reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cross Research raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,978,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in Stratasys by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 969,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after buying an additional 181,766 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $1,333,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $42.83.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

