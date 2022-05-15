$0.04 EPS Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings of ($1.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 103.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.57) earnings per share.

H has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE H traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,131. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.89. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.19 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $634,713. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.