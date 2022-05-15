$0.06 EPS Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. Endeavour Silver reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXK shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Shares of NYSE EXK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. 5,639,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,404. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $633.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 34.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 484,204 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

