$0.09 EPS Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.08. Grid Dynamics posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $71.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen downgraded Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of GDYN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. 858,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,916. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $42.81.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $747,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 117,281 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 86.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

