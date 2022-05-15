$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.16. R1 RCM reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCM opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 72.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

