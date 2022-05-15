-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Moleculin Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

