-$0.24 EPS Expected for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.23). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

S has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $14,592,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $63,943.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,682.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,096,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,294,000 after buying an additional 2,046,225 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after buying an additional 2,569,713 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

S traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,404,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,544. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

