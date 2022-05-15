$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSTL shares. Aegis began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Postal Realty Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 121,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,892. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.32, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 707.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

