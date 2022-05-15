$0.35 EPS Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Photronics posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $179,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,443. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,781 shares of company stock worth $476,318. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Photronics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Photronics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.42. 344,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,934. The company has a market capitalization of $951.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.98. Photronics has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $20.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Photronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.