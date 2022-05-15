$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.40. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

SBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,492,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -244.89%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

