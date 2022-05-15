$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.38. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 42.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.13. 873,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,844. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $32.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

