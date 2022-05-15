-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEGet Rating) to report ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.47). Cue Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 319.09% and a negative return on equity of 68.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

In other news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 735,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,498,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after buying an additional 664,731 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 873,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 513,908 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 396.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 414,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 355,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUE traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. 476,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,931. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

