-$0.42 EPS Expected for Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Microbot Medical.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
Shares of MBOT stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. Microbot Medical has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $9.60.
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.
