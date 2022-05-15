-$0.42 EPS Expected for Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Microbot Medical.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 74.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 52.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBOT stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. Microbot Medical has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.

