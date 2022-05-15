$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) to report $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. Getty Realty reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTY. JMP Securities began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Getty Realty by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 3,110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Getty Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

GTY stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.48%.

