-$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.68). Foghorn Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.78% and a negative net margin of 2,124.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FHTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

FHTX stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 134,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.13. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

