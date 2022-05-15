$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) to report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.
OP Bancorp stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.62. 144,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,069. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18.
OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.
