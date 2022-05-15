$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) will post $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.77.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $6.06 on Friday, hitting $136.67. 960,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,748. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

