$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. AXIS Capital posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full year sales of $5.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.35. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXS. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $55.27. The stock had a trading volume of 728,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,326. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average of $54.97. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

