$1.57 EPS Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. ModivCare posted earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ModivCare.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.77 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.94% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MODV. Barrington Research reduced their target price on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

MODV opened at $102.00 on Thursday. ModivCare has a 52-week low of $93.84 and a 52-week high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.75 and its 200-day moving average is $124.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ModivCare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in ModivCare by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ModivCare by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in ModivCare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ModivCare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ModivCare (Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ModivCare (MODV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.