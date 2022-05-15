$1.69 EPS Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $1.84. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $7.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $8.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $10.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

SIMO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.94. 960,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $58.86 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

