$1.74 EPS Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. Eagle Materials reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $9.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $11.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.27.

EXP stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.09. The company had a trading volume of 278,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 811.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

