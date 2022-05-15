$1.78 EPS Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.91. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $10.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.70.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFR traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.48. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

