$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $7.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,395,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,241,000 after buying an additional 1,014,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after buying an additional 904,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after buying an additional 900,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,474,000 after buying an additional 734,155 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $2.72 on Monday, hitting $121.96. 1,705,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,971. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.39 and its 200 day moving average is $167.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $112.65 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.