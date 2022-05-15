10,129 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 21,046 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.38 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on MPW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

