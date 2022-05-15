$106.19 Million in Sales Expected for Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) will post sales of $106.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grosvenor Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $108.37 million. Grosvenor Capital Management posted sales of $119.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management will report full year sales of $467.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.90 million to $483.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $569.61 million, with estimates ranging from $569.52 million to $569.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grosvenor Capital Management.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.43% and a negative return on equity of 183.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GCMG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grosvenor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 82.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 19.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,976,000 after purchasing an additional 411,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Grosvenor Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $370,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GCMG remained flat at $$8.18 during trading hours on Monday. 373,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,420. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 105.27%.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

