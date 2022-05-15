108,853 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 108,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,318,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.90.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.09.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

