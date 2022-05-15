11,200 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Bought by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.2% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.39. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,592 shares of company stock valued at $323,978 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

