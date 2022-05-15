118,327 Shares in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 118,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Ardelyx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 213.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 249.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 28,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.84.

Shares of ARDX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,972. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $94.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.84. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 163.07% and a negative net margin of 3,843.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

