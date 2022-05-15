$122.40 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) to announce sales of $122.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.10 million. BancFirst reported sales of $126.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $504.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.70 million to $525.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $530.65 million, with estimates ranging from $505.60 million to $555.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. BancFirst had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BANF. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 90,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $7,529,867.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,046,489 shares in the company, valued at $420,170,674.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,777,443. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANF traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.03. 288,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,946. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.62. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $86.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

BancFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

