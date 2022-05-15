$130.88 Million in Sales Expected for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) to post $130.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cango’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.66 million to $138.09 million. Cango posted sales of $171.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full year sales of $703.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $671.87 million to $735.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $886.89 million, with estimates ranging from $817.16 million to $956.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cango.
Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.48 million. Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.
Shares of Cango stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 238,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,148. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.18 million, a PE ratio of -268.73 and a beta of 0.76. Cango has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.
Cango Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.
