14,689 Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,259,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 763,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 194,266 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 654,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 104,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 186,906 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 489,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

BBIO traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,122,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,595. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $977.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.20.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

