154 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,668,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,427,000 after buying an additional 83,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after buying an additional 76,473 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,107.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,193,000 after buying an additional 44,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,806,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,948.82.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,318.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,501.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,578.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,242.71 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

