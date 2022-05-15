$16.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) to announce $16.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.65 billion and the lowest is $16.33 billion. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $15.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $68.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.75 billion to $68.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $74.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.71 billion to $74.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.92. 5,464,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,616,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 73.12%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,023,000 after acquiring an additional 301,445 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,633,000 after acquiring an additional 457,386 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

