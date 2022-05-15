$165.07 Million in Sales Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) to post sales of $165.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.20 million and the lowest is $165.00 million. Anaplan posted sales of $129.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $744.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $744.51 million to $745.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $930.34 million, with estimates ranging from $921.90 million to $947.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLAN. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.81.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $3,001,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock worth $5,528,642 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Anaplan by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 28.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,322,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,349. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 1.77. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.14.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

