$182.03 Million in Sales Expected for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) to report sales of $182.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.00 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will report full-year sales of $730.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.60 million to $761.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $753.92 million, with estimates ranging from $704.90 million to $802.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.57 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BXSL shares. Raymond James upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXSL. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,893,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXSL traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 499,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,566. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.