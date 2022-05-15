18,630 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,620,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 665,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36,276 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 569,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,314,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $203.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

