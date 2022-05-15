1,940 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after purchasing an additional 270,334 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,278,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $126.23 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.46.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

